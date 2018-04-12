Richard Eyre, chairman of public relations agency Next Fifteen Communications, sold 50,000 ordinary shares in the London-based firm on Thursday at an average price of 452.50p each. Eyre, who was appointed as non-executive chairman of the group in May 2011, collected a total of £226,250 as a result of the sale. Next Fifteen saw revenues increase 15% in its most recent trading year, with group organic revenues picking up 5.2%, as the firm's operating profit margin improved to 15.3% from 14.6% ...

