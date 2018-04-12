AIM-quoted landlord the City Pub Group upped its final dividend by half on Thursday as it posted a significant increase in like-for-like sales and pre-tax profits. Thanks to a 3.8% expansion in like-for-like sales for its 53-week trading year ended 31 December, driven by "good growth" in drink and accommodation sales, City Pub raised its full-year dividend to 2.25p from the 1.50p offered to shareholders a year earlier. City Pub's pre-tax profits came in at £3.2m, a 102% gain on its previous ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...