Wall Street trading opened on a positive note on Thursday following heavy losses in the previous session, after Donald Trump backtracked on the aggressive stance he took on Syria a day earlier. At 1530 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq were up 1.25% and 1.22%, respectively, while the S&P 500 had moved 0.98% firmer. Following on from his very provocative tweet a day earlier, in which he told Russia to "get ready" for missiles coming at Syria, Trump tweeted on Thursday: "Never said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...