

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart will spend around $200 million for opening and remodeling of 43 stores in Florida next year. The retailer has plans to start several in-store and online innovations to make shopping faster and easier for customers in Florida.



As per the plan, Walmart will open new stores in Central Florida, Jacksonville, Maiami-Fort Lauderdale and will remodel 12 stores in Central Florida, 3 in Jacksonville, one each in Panhandle, Southwest Florida, 12 in Tampa Bay, 4 each in Miami-Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.



For the fiscal 2019, the retail giant has earmarked capital expenditure of around $11.0 billion.



For the fiscal year 2018 ended on January 31, the company has recorded 2.1 percent increase in comparable sales.



Elise Vasquez-Warner, a vice president and regional general manager for Walmart in Florida said, 'Making every day easier for busy families is at the forefront of everything we're doing as a company... Customers have told us they want the convenience of shopping how, when and where they want. And, here in Florida, we'll achieve that by building off the momentum we had last year, accelerating the rollout of customer-centered innovations, creating more than 1,000 jobs this year alone, and maintaining a sharp focus on improving our store experience.'



Further, the company wants to expand its Online Grocery Pickup, with an addition of 80 new locations in Florida. Mobile Express Scan and Go facility will be offered in select markets so that they scan items with their mobile devices while shopping in store and pay instantly. Walmart Pickup Towers or hightech wending machine connected to smartphone will be expanded to Florida customers next year.



