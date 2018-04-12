Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On 9 April 2018, Sycomore Asset Management SA notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 2,471,793 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 3.00%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: 9 April 2018

Date Threshold Crossed: 5 April 2018

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

Sycomore Asset Management SA 14 avenue Hoche 75008 Paris France

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

(A) Voting rights Previous Notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Sycomore Asset Management SA 2,471,793 0 3.00% 0.00% Total 2,471,793 0 3.00% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

# of voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 2,471,793 3.00%

Chain of controlled entities through which the shareholding is effectively owned:

The holdings mentioned in this notification are held by the OPCVM managed by Sycomore Asset Management SA, which is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

