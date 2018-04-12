BH Global Limited - Director Dealing

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Director Dealing

12 April 2018

Pursuant to Disclosure Rule 3.1, the Company is obliged to notify the market of Director's holdings or interests of the Directors or their connected persons in shares of the Company.

The Company was notifiedon12 April 2018 that the followingholding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is beneficially held byJulia Chapman, a Director of the Company:

Purchased:

1,081 Ordinary Shares of no par value in the Capital of the Company designated as Sterling Shares at a price of atGBP 13.80 per share.

Following this purchase, Julia Chapman now holds a total of 1,081 GBP class Ordinary Shares in the Capital of the Company.

