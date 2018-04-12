Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 5, 2018 to April 11, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 05.04.2018 20,000 47.9862 959,724 BATE 05.04.2018 40,000 47.9869 1,919,476 CHIX 05.04.2018 30,000 47.9885 1,439,655 TRQX 05.04.2018 60,000 47.9841 2,879,047 XPAR 06.04.2018 20,000 48.4991 969,982 BATE 06.04.2018 40,000 48.4953 1,939,811 CHIX 06.04.2018 30,000 48.4945 1,454,835 TRQX 06.04.2018 60,000 48.4787 2,908,722 XPAR 09.04.2018 BATE 09.04.2018 75,000 48.3613 3,627,097 CHIX 09.04.2018 46,000 48.3638 2,224,736 TRQX 09.04.2018 19,000 48.3572 918,787 XPAR 10.04.2018 14,561 48.4986 706,188 BATE 10.04.2018 39,049 48.4969 1,893,755 CHIX 10.04.2018 24,463 48.4960 1,186,357 TRQX 10.04.2018 57,196 48.4924 2,773,572 XPAR 11.04.2018 15,000 48.7260 730,890 BATE 11.04.2018 40,000 48.7235 1,948,940 CHIX 11.04.2018 25,000 48.7228 1,218,070 TRQX 11.04.2018 60,000 48.7101 2,922,603 XPAR Total 715,269 48.4045 34,622,248

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

