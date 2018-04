Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd Australia Demonstrating Superior Stem Cell Numbers and Viability in Treatment for Neuropathy

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / Olympus Stem Cells in Australia are achieving stem cell numbers approximating 6 million stem cells per gram of tissue and excellent cell viability of up to 100% confirmed with Muse Analyzer testing.

Medical clinic and research facility Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd, based in Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia, are pleased to announce the results of achieving 6 million stem cells per gram of tissue in recent clinical studies and treatment.

Olympus Stem Cells treat:

-Neuropathic Pain of the Head and Neck

-Dry Eyes from Sjogrens and aging conditions

-Painful eyes from post LASIK neuropathy

-Dry mouth from Sjogrens and radiation xerostomia

-Alopecia Andogenetica

-Bells Palsy

-Facial Pain from symptoms associated with Multiple Sclerosis

-Facial aging and wrinkles

-Empty Nose Syndrome

Stem Cell numbers and validation of stem cell viability are confirmed with Muse cell analyzer technology as described by Millipore Merck. More details can be obtained from http://www.olympusstemcells.com.au or http://www.merckmillipore.com

The Director of Olympus Stem Cells, Associate Professor Russell Vickers, is an acknowledged world authority in the use of stem cells to treat neuropathic pain, dry eyes (keratoconjunctivitis sicca), dry mouth (xerostomia), symptoms of MS related to facial pain, osteoarthritis of the Temporomandibular joint and hair regeneration.

He is pleased to offer stem cell services including consultations and treatment amongst the 5 medical centres in Sydney Australia. Associate Professor Russell Vickers, has published extensively on the use of stem cells in neuropathic facial pain, stem cell protocols and is a leader in his field. He is conducting clinical treatment of MS patients with the clinical symptoms of facial pain and has expanded this to patients with Empty Nose Syndrome, a complex painful disorder that is especially distressing to patients. Empty Nose Syndrome may follow sinus surgery, septoplasty or other ENT procedures involving the nasal complex.

Associate Professor Vickers sources the abdominal fat for adipose derived stem cells. He processes the fat and obtains stem cell concentrations that are extremely generous in numbers and quality. As a consultant surgeon, he then delivers the stem cells to the anatomical area requiring the specific treatment.

Associate Professor Vickers utilizes a vast array of medical scientific equipment in his quest to offer the very best of stem cell treatment. For validation, he uses the Muse Cell Analyser and has been achieving up to 100% of stem cell viability. Additionally, Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd has the availability of its own Mass Spectrometer and cell counting technology. In many conditions Stem Cell Therapy is a highly effective means of alleviating pain and discomfort for people suffering a variety of conditions ranging from MS to neuropathic facial pain.

The numbers of Stem Cells are important as they differentiate to the cell required for regeneration and restoration of structure and function.

Associate Professor Vickers has published in peer-reviewed journals the efficacy of his treatment. They are proud to be one of Sydney's best Stem Cell Therapy providers, with a proven track record of providing safe, effective treatment and expert care for their patients. Olympus has a strong focus on research and development and is working hard to constantly further the advancement of stem cell techniques around the world. Their research has been published internationally in peer-reviewed medical and science journals, plus their laboratory boasts some of the best state-of-the-art biotechnology equipment in Australia.

Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd is one of the few companies undertaking groundbreaking stem cell treatment in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

More information on the Olympus clinics and the work that they do can be obtained at http://www.olympushealthgroup.com.au.

Associate Professor Vickers' recent research publications pertaining to genetics, stem cells and facial pain are extensive. These publications include Human Brain Mapping, the Australian Endodontic Journal, Hair Therapy and Transplantation, The Journal of Neuroscience, Diagnosing Dental and Orofacial Pain, the Journal of the Australian Society of Cosmetic Chemists, Medicine Today (The Journal of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners), the Open Journal of Dentistry and Oral Medicine, and the Journal of Pain Research. More information on Associate Professor Vickers' work can be obtained at http://www.clinicalstemcells.com.

Contact Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd:

Professor Russell Vickers

+61 4277 11 888

director@clinicalstemcells.com

Olympus Stem Cell Centre, Sydney Olympic Park, 5 Australia Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia

