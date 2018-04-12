Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd: Stem Cells For Hair Regeneration

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / Medical clinic and research facility Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd, based in Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia, are pleased to announce a significant breakthrough in Hair Regeneration as a result of Alopecia Androgenetica (Baldness). Olympus Stem Cell are achieving up to 6 million viable stem cells per gram of tissue sourced from mini-liposuction of abdominal fat. No longer does a strip of follicle bearing scalp need to be harvested from the back of the head. The procured stem cells are injected into the scalp to stimulate existing hair follicles that are laying dormant. Stem cell numbers and viability are already known with similar stem cell treatments for a variety of conditions that are managed by Olympus Stem Cell Pty Ltd. A Muse Cell Analyser measures stem cell numbers and viability.

Olympus Stem Cell founder, Professor Russell Vickers has already been awarded a USA and global patent for the use of Zinc Thymulin in Hair Regeneration.

The International Application is published under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). The International Publication Number is WO 2017/210726 A1.

The patented formula of Zinc Thymulin is to regenerate hair lost as a result of Androgenic Alopecia. Stem Cell treatment is being used to enhance the effects and leads to more rapid hair re-growth.

More details can be obtained from http://www.olympusstemcells.com.au and http://www.clinicalstemcells.com.

The Director of Olympus Stem Cells, Associate Professor Russell Vickers, is an acknowledged world authority in the use of stem cells to treat neuropathic pain, dry eyes (keratoconjunctivitis sicca), dry mouth (xerostomia), symptoms of MS related to facial pain and osteoarthritis of the Temporomandibular joint.

Professor Vickers has co-discovered the use of a Zinc extract (in this case Zinc Thymulin used as a topical solution) and combined with stem cells to regenerate hair lost as a result of androgenic alopecia.

He is pleased to offer stem cell services including consultations and treatment amongst the 5 medical centres in Sydney Australia. Professor Russell Vickers has published extensively on the use of stem cells in neuropathic facial pain, stem cell protocols and is a leader in his field. He is conducting clinical treatment of Alopecia patients with stem cells harvested from the abdomen. The results of the Zinc Thymulin have been published in the peer-reviewed Hair Restoration journal, Hair Therapy and Transplantation (see references). The results of Stem Cell Treatment has been published by him.

Professor Vickers sources the abdominal fat for adipose derived stem cells. He processes the fat and obtains stem cell concentrations that are extremely generous in numbers and quality. As a consultant surgeon, he then delivers the stem cells to the anatomical area requiring the specific treatment, in this case the area of hair loss. The stem cells are injected supragaleal.

Associate Professor Vickers utilizes a vast array of medical scientific equipment in his quest to offer the very best of stem cell treatment. For validation, he uses the Muse Cell Analyser and has achieved 100% of stem cell viability. Additionally, Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd has the availability of its own Mass Spectrometer and cell counting technology. In many conditions Stem Cell Therapy is a highly effective means of alleviating pain and discomfort for people suffering a variety of conditions ranging from MS to neuropathic facial pain. Professor Vickers has published in peer-reviewed journals the efficacy of his treatment.

Olympus Stem Cells are proud to be one of Sydney's best Stem Cell and Hair loss providers, with a proven track record of providing safe, effective treatment and expert care for their patients. Olympus has a strong focus on research and development and is working hard to constantly further the advancement of stem cell techniques around the world. Their research has been published internationally in peer-reviewed medical and science journals, plus their laboratory boasts some of the best state-of-the-art biotechnology equipment in Australia.

Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd is one of the few companies undertaking groundbreaking stem cell treatment in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

More information on the Olympus clinics and the work that they do can be obtained at http://www.olympushealthgroup.com.au.

Associate Professor Vickers' recent research publications pertaining to genetics, stem cells, hair loss and facial pain are extensive. These publications include Human Brain Mapping, the Australian Endodontic Journal, Hair Therapy and Transplantation, The Journal of Neuroscience, Diagnosing Dental and Orofacial Pain, the Journal of the Australian Society of Cosmetic Chemists, Medicine Today (The Journal of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners), the Open Journal of Dentistry and Oral Medicine, and the Journal of Pain Research. More information on Associate Professor Vickers' work can be obtained at http://www.clinicalstemcells.com.

Contact Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd:

Professor Russell Vickers

+61 4277 11 888

director@clinicalstemcells.com

Olympus Stem Cell Centre, Sydney Olympic Park, 5 Australia Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia

SOURCE: Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd