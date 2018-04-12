Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE (Paris:RCF), Oddo Cie and Oddo Corporate and Finance have terminated the liquidity agreement entered into on January 5, 2007, effective April 11, 2018 (close of business).

As of April 11, 2018 (close of business), the following assets were booked in the liquidity account:

14,000 shares

€6,135,798.16

It is reminded that as of December 31, 2017, the following assets were booked:

25,400 shares,

€4,529,371.71.

Furthermore, Teleperformance SE and Kepler Chevreuse have entered into, on March 30, 2018, in a liquidty contract effective as of April 13, 2018.

The assets under the previous liquity contract were transferred to the new contract. As a consequence, the following means appear on the liquidity account:

14,000 shares

€6,135,798.16

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 $1.13).

The Group operates 171,000 computerized workstations, with 223,000 employees across 350 contact centers in 76 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

