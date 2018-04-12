IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that it has been appointed as the independent benchmark administrator for Danish bond indices from Nordea Bank, the largest financial services group in the Nordic region.

Nordea Bank will use IHS Markit Index Administration Services for its benchmark calculations, methodologies, periodic auditing and data distribution on indices referencing Danish government and mortgage bonds.

"Nordea Bank is highly-regarded for the breadth and quality of its indices, which are extensively used by global investors to gain exposure to Nordic markets," said Mark Schaedel, managing director, Index Services at IHS Markit. "We are proud to serve as the independent benchmark administrator for the firm's Danish bond indices. We believe that independent administration is a best practice and will become industry convention. Our independent solution combines regulatory compliance with deep multi-asset class expertise to support the diverse needs of our clients."

In Europe, index benchmark providers must adhere to new registration and data management requirements under the European Union Benchmarks Regulation, which went into effect in January 2018.

To help firms comply with these requirements, IHS Markit Index Administration Services provides objective calculations and independent support for the design, maintenance and distribution of indices referencing fixed income assets, currencies, equities and commodities.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412006084/en/

Contacts:

IHS Markit

Timothy Barello, +1 646-679-3463

timothy.barello@ihsmarkit.com

or

Press Team, +1 303-305-8021

press@ihsmarkit.com

Follow @IHS_News