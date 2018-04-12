AXAS Stock: The Technical Price Pattern Is Approaching CompletionThe markets are continuing their wild ways, and big swings have become the norm. This is definitely an unnerving market environment, but there is always a bull market somewhere, you just have to be on the lookout for it.The energy sector has been staging an advance in recent weeks, and I didn't really think too much of it at first. I just thought I stumbled upon a stealth bull market that was going unnoticed, but the latest news regarding the situation in Syria was a real eye-opener. Tensions in the Middle East are starting to boil over, and it is pushing this sector higher as risk premium is now being priced.

