Trump's War on Jeff Bezos
Although shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) broke records in 2017, this year's growth has been stunted by an ongoing feud with, you guessed it, President Donald Trump. The president's tweets regularly cause a minor AMZN stock crash.
For instance, on March 29, 2018, he tweeted:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/979326715272065024
The result was a four-percent drop in the Amazon stock price. Given that AMZN is a highly traded equity with less than 0.5% volatility on average, it's clear that Trump was behind the drop.
The good news is that Amazon stock recovers quickly. Within the same trading session,.
