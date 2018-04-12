The "Poland Snack Bar Market Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Poland snack bar market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period (2018 2023).

Poland authorities have taken initiatives to promote health and wellness trends across all age groups. It recently removed junk foods from school's shops so as to encourage the consumption of healthier alternatives.

Poland witnessed a considerable shift to healthy snacks as they satisfy hunger, meet the daily nutrition, and give enough energy. Snacks help to maintain the level of glucose and stabilize the energy level throughout the day. Snack bars are convenient products that are healthier and easy to consume. The rise in the sales for high-end products of chocolates is considered as an affordable luxury. Thus, the wider availability of substitutes is expected to restrain the growth of the snack bar market in the years to come

The snack bar market is segmented by product type into breakfast bar, granola/muesli bar, energy nutrition bar, and fruit bar. The market was led by the breakfast bar segment and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period, as consumers prefer to replace meals with breakfast bars.

Online channel is expected to register a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period. By distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience store, specialist retailer, discounter, online channel, and others. Growing availability of private label brands is one of the important factors that is expected to drive the demand of snack bar brands in this distribution channel.

Companies Mentioned

Eurohansa

General Mills

Kellogg

Mars Inc.

Maxsport

Nestle

Olimp Sports Nutrition

Purella Food

Quest Nutrition

Sante

