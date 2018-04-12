London stocks finished higher on Thursday, helped along by solid performances from Shire and Tesco, as the US President appeared to dial back a tad on the previous day's aggressive rhetoric on the situation in Syria. Nevertheless, the FTSE 100 only managed to eke out a 0.02% or 1.20 point gain to 7,258.34 as the pound strengthened, especially vis-a-vis Europe's single currency. By the closing bell, the pound was up 0.84% against the euro at 1.1559 and was also showing some strength against the ...

