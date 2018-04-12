Antimicrobial development firm Destiny Pharma reported an increase in losses over the year ending 31 December, with pretax loss increasing 113% to £3.2m. Destiny Pharma raised £15.3m through its initial public offering in September and gained a further £3m through an investment from China Medical Systems Holdings, a China-based pharmaceutical company focusing on marketing, promotion and sales of prescription drugs and other medicinal drugs. The two companies also signed a development and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...