Sirius Minerals offered holders of its convertible bonds an incentive to convert their bonds into ordinary shares of the Yorkshire potash developer. With the $308m of outstanding convertible bonds due to mature towards the end of 2023, Sirius is offering an additional number of shares equivalent to a 1-5% premium to parity, compared to the headline coupon rate of 8.5% per year. CB holders will also receive a mandatory make-whole cash amount. The company wants to reduce outstanding debt ahead of ...

