

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following yesterday's auction of ten-year note, the Treasury Department sold $13 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.044 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $13 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 3.109 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bonds auctions drew an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.



