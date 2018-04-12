American Bio Medica Corporation: ABMC Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Results

KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTC PINK: ABMC) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017.

Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, "In the fourth quarter of 2017, we lost a significant account that we have had under contract for more than 10 years. The majority of the sales decline in the fourth quarter was due to the loss of this account; this account is the subject of litigation we initiated against Premier Biotech Screening, Inc. and its President Todd Bailey (and others) related to alleged actions taken in connection with this account. From an operational perspective, ABMC continued to keep a close eye on expenses and apart from an increase in general and administrative expenses (due to the litigation), our operational expense declined."

Waterhouse continued, "Although sales declined, we are seeing a positive impact on sales of a product line we started offering via a distribution relationship in mid-2017. Furthermore, in January 2018, ABMC retained a Director of Clinical Sales to spearhead our efforts in rehabilitation/drug treatment, pain management and other clinical markets. We also intend to refocus marketing efforts related to our oral fluid product in Fiscal 2018. At the same time, we will continue to maintain a reasonable level of operating expenses."

Financial Highlights

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 were $939,000 compared to $1,217,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016, a decrease of 22.8%. Net sales in 2017 were $4,914,000 compared to $5,609,000 in 2016, a decrease of 12.4%.

Operating loss was $228,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to an operating loss of $121,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016. Operating loss in 2017 was $311,000 compared to an operating loss of $257,000 in 2016.

Net loss was $292,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to a net loss of $215,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016. Net loss was $545,000 in 2017 compared to a net loss of $345,000 in 2016.

For more information on ABMC or its drug testing products, please visit www.abmc.com.

About American Bio Medica Corporation

American Bio Medica Corporation manufactures and markets accurate, cost-effective immunoassay test kits, primarily point of collection tests for drugs of abuse. The Company and its worldwide distribution network target the workplace, government, corrections, clinical and educational markets. ABMC's Rapid Drug Screen®, Rapid ONE®, RDS® InCup®, Rapid TOX® and Rapid TOX Cup® II test for the presence or absence of drugs of abuse in urine, while OralStat® tests for the presence or absence of drugs of abuse in oral fluids. ABMC's Rapid Reader® is a compact, portable device that, when connected to any computer, interprets the results of an ABMC drug screen, and sends the results to a data management system, enabling the test administrator to easily manage their drug testing program.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, and such differences could be material. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the following: continued acceptance of our products, increased levels of competition in our industry, acceptance of new products, product development, compliance with regulatory requirements, including but not limited to our ability to obtain marketing clearance on our product for our intended markets, intellectual property rights, our dependence on key personnel, third party sales and suppliers, trading in our common shares may be subject to "penny stock" rules, our history of recurring net losses and our ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in addressing such risks and uncertainties and the Company assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements based upon actual results. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect operating results and the market price of the Company's common shares.

American Bio Medica Corporation

Statements of Operation

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 939,000 $ 1,217,000 $ 4,914,000 $ 5,609,000 Cost of goods sold 638,000 678,000 2,917,000 3,119,000 Gross profit 301,000 539,000 1,997,000 2,490,000 Operating expenses: Research and development 23,000 48,000 117,000 184,000 Selling and marketing 149,000 234,000 680,000 1,061,000 General and administrative 357,000 378,000 1,511,000 1,502,000 Total operating expenses 529,000 660,000 2,308,000 2,747,000 Operating loss (228,000)

(121,000)

(311,000)

(257,000)

Other income/(expense) - net (63,000)

(92,000)

(234,000)

(84,000)

Net loss before tax (291,000)

(213,000)

(545,000)

(341,000)

Income tax expense (1,000)

(2,000)

0 (4,000)

Net loss (292,000)

(215,000)

(545,000)

(345,000)

Basic & diluted loss per common share $ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.01)

Basic weighted average shares outstanding 29,211,454 27,463,265 29,211,454 27,463,265 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 29,211,454 27,463,265 29,211,454 27,463,265

American Bio Medica Corporation

Balance Sheets

December 31, December 31, 2017 (unaudited) 2016 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,000 $ 156,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $52,000 at December 31, 2017 and $49,000 at December 31, 2016 348,000 556,000 Inventory, net of allowance of $500,000 at December 31, 2017 and 449,000 at December 31, 2016 1,473,000 1,582,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 97,000 92,000 Total current assets 1,954,000 2,386,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 792,000 824,000 Patents, net 109,000 93,000 Other assets 21,000 21,000 Deferred finance costs - line of credit, net 15,000 47,000 Total assets $ 2,891,000 $ 3,371,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 374,000 $ 304,000 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 311,000 276,000 Wages payable 259,000 299,000 Line of credit 446,000 639,000 Current portion of long-term debt 87,000 75,000 Total current liabilities 1,477,000 1,593,000 Other liabilities/debt 19,000 0 Long term debt, net of current portion & deferred finance costs 772,000 753,000 Total liabilities 2,268,000 2,346,000 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 298,000 288,000 Additional paid-in capital 21,170,000 21,037,000 Accumulated deficit (20,845,000)

(20,300,000)

Total stockholders' equity 623,000 1,025,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,891,000 $ 3,371,000

Contacts:

Melissa A. Waterhouse

Chief Executive Officer

(800) 227-1243, Ext 107

SOURCE: American Bio Medica Corporation