Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the data center construction market in Southeast Asia. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow up on Technavio's previous report, presenting an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available, providing the clients with actionable insights on expanding into untapped segments.

The upgraded research report on the data center construction market in Southeast Asia is an integral part of Technavio's data center portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the data center market, providing insights on the never-ceasing expansion of the global market. Some of the topics covered include data center liquid cooling, white-box server, ethernet switch and router, and network function virtualization.

Market opportunity analysis

Technavio's previous report on the data center construction market in Southeast Asia projected that setting up green data centers could drive the market for data center construction in Southeast Asian countries. As most data centers consume a considerable amount of power, the enterprises are looking to build data centers, which consume significantly less power and minimize environmental impact. A green data center uses low-emission building materials, heat pumps, and photovoltaic cells to create a sustainable ecosystem using efficient waste recycling mechanisms. Also, concepts such as free cooling, use of renewable energy sources and waste recycling are some of the other methodologies implemented in green data centers.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing demand for cloud-based services and big data analytics is a major factor driving the growth of this market. Several large enterprises in Southeast Asia operate data centers for day-to-day business operation. Additionally, cloud computing provides many benefits to enterprises as it assists in improving the overall operational efficiency of enterprises on a local and global scale. With the increasing use of social media and growing demand for public cloud storage, the market for data center construction in Southeast Asia has a positive outlook in the coming years."

Technavio's new report on the data center construction market in Southeast Asia will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market growth opportunities and factors hampering growth

Technavio's report on the data center construction market in Southeast Asia for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

