Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global autoimmune drugs market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow up on Technavio's previous report, providing an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment. The report will also provide new predictions for the forecast period, including the changes in the demand-supply shifts in different regions.

The upgraded research report on the global autoimmune drugs market is an integral part of central nervous system portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the central nervous system market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the trending topics include myelodysplastic syndrome, central nervous system disorders therapeutics, regenerative medicine, and protein therapeutics.

Global market opportunities

Technavio's previous report on the global autoimmune drugs market projected that in terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global market during 2015 by accounting for a market share of nearly 52%. This trend is expected to continue until the end of 2020. The expanded access to medical care because of health care reforms is expected to be a major factor to propel the growth prospects of this market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing popularity and dominance of biologics in the pharma market are some of the major factors driving the growth of the autoimmune drugs market. Biologics drugs used in the treatment of autoimmune diseases are protein derivatives, which block the action of chemicals that cause inflammation of joints. The rising focus on understanding the disease at the molecular level will boost the use of biologics in treating autoimmune diseases. Some biologics used to treat autoimmune diseases are adalimumab, certolizumab, etanercept, golimumab, and infliximab. Also, biologics have not only outpaced the sales of branded pharmaceuticals but also account for over 18% of the global pharmaceutical sales."

Technavio's new report on the global autoimmune drugs market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Key factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors hampering growth

Technavio's report on the global autoimmune drugs market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

