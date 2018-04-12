Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global golf rangefinder market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412006350/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global golf rangefinder market from 2018-2022.

The new report is a follow-up on Technavio's previous report, providing a detailed analysis of the market with regards to the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment. The report will also provide new predictions for the forecast period that will provide the clients with actionable insights and better decision making for their business.

The upgraded research report on the global golf rangefinder market is an integral part of Technavio's outdoor gear portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the outdoor gear market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include fantasy sports, swimwear, stand up paddle board, and boxing equipment.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market growth opportunities

Technavio's previous report on the global golf rangefindermarket projected that North America dominated the global golf rangefinder market in 2015, by accounting for a market share of more than 42%. Factors such as the increase in disposable income, purchasing power, and job security have led to an increase in the expenditure on leisure activities. Consequently, the popularity of golf and the profitability of golf club manufacturers have increased in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "There has been an increase in dual-income households that has allowed many people to indulge in their interests and take up a new sport. Golf rangefinders are a great tool to help players gauge distances and improve their scores. These handy tools have proven very useful to amateur golfers as they help to measure the distance between the player and the green or the flag."

Technavio's new report on the global golf rangefinder market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global golf rangefinder market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major trends in the market

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market growth opportunities and forecast

Technavio's report on the global golf rangefinder market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412006350/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com