The latest market research report by Technavio on the global commercial glasswasher marketpredicts a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412006352/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial glasswasher market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global commercial glasswasher market by product (commercial undercounter glasswashers, commercial conveyor glasswashers, and commercial in-sink glasswashers), by technology (commercial wash and dump glasswasher and commercial cold rinse glasswasher), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global commercial glasswasher market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Increasing benefits offered by commercial glasswashers: a major market driver

Rising inclination toward commercial glasswashers that use reverse osmosis technology: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global commercial glasswasher market in 2017

In 2017, the commercial undercounter glasswashers sector held the largest share of the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Increasing benefits offered by commercial glasswashers: a major market driver

The increasing benefits offered by commercial glasswashers is one of the major factors driving the global commercial glasswasher market. Foodservice establishments prefer foodservice equipment, which helps them confirm overall operational efficiency and increased productivity. Commercial glasswashers can clean the glasses more efficiently and in a shorter amount of time compared with manual washing. This aids foodservice establishments to keep proper hygiene in glassware they use. Clean and sparkling glasses are important components in the delivery of perfect drink experience to customers. Commercial glasswashers can handle large loads of glasses quickly and easily. This equipment can keep the right balance between gentle water flow and pressure to clean thoroughly.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service, "Commercial glasswashers can complete a large batch of washing in a short amount of time, with less labor, less effort, less water, and less potential risk of hazards. Foodservice establishments also require hiring trained labors for glass washing needs. The chance of breaking of glasses is also high with manual washing. Therefore, end-users can save labor costs by using commercial glasswashers."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rising inclination toward commercial glasswashers that use reverse osmosis technology: emerging market trend

Manufacturers of commercial glasswashers are trying to increase their market share by providing equipment, which uses technologically advanced features. For instance, some of the market players have started providing commercial glasswashers with reverse osmosis technology, which can remove around 98% of the water impurities in glasses. Reverse osmosis removes the impurities by filtering through each wash cycle. This also confirms that no residue is left on the glasses. Commercial reverse osmosis glasswashers do not require water softener because of the use of membrane technology, thereby avoiding the need for regular regeneration with salt.

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global commercial glasswasher market in 2017 by accounting for a market share of more than 41%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. The increasing adoption of ENERGY STAR certified models of commercial glasswashers is anticipated to have an influence on the growth of the market in the Americas during the forecast period. However, the market share of the Americas is expected to decrease slightly during the forecast period.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412006352/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com