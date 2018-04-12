Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2018) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQX: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") announced today that, further to its news release dated February 26, 2018, the Company has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report detailing the updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Alacran Deposit, located within the 100%-owned San Matias copper-gold project in Colombia.

The NI 43-101 technical report was independently prepared for Cordoba by Amec Foster Wheeler Americas Limited. The report, titled: NI 43-101 Technical Report on the El Alacran Project Department of Córdoba, Colombia, has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is available on Cordoba's website at www.cordobaminerals.com.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects in Colombia. Cordoba is currently focused on its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold Project, which includes the advanced-stage Alacran Deposit located in the Department of Cordoba. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Mario Stifano, President and CEO

Cordoba Minerals Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Evan Young, Director, Investor Relations

Email: eyoung@cordobamineralscorp.com

Phone: +1 (647) 808-2141

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.