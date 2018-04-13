Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2018) - Marchwell Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: MVE.H) ("Corporation") reports that it has changed its name to Santé Veritas Holdings Inc. and consolidated its share capital on the basis of one (1) new common share of the Corporation for every three (3) old common shares held ("Consolidation"). Any fractional common share of the Corporation arising from the Consolidation will be converted into one whole common share.

Effective April 11, 2018, the post-consolidated shares of the Corporation commenced trading as Santé Veritas Holdings Inc. and will remain halted on the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares of Marchwell Ventures Ltd. were also de-listed. The trading symbol of the Corporation remains unchanged as "MVE.H".

For further information please contact:

Santé Veritas Holdings Inc. (formerly Marchwell Ventures Ltd.)

Richard Graham

Director

(604) 689-1428

or

Sandra Lee

(604) 488-5427

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.