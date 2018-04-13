Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2018) - Concerned shareholders announce requisitioning Chilean Metals Inc. ("CMX" or the "Company") pursuant to the British Columbia Business Corporations Act, requiring the board of directors of CMX to take the necessary steps to call and hold a general meeting of shareholders to elect directors of the Company.

CMX has not held a shareholder meeting since November 2016.

Additional Information

The information contained in this press release does not and is not meant to constitute a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although the requisitioning shareholder has requisitioned a general meeting, there is currently no record or meeting date set for the meeting, and shareholders are not being asked at this time to execute a proxy.

For further information contact:

Chris Berlet

Phone: (416) 525-6869