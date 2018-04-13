sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,035 Euro		+0,006
+18,64 %
WKN: A2DQ29 ISIN: CA87957T1066 Ticker-Symbol: TBF 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TELFERSCOT RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELFERSCOT RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELFERSCOT RESOURCES INC
TELFERSCOT RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELFERSCOT RESOURCES INC0,035+18,64 %