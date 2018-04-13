sprite-preloader
WKN: A2DWFX ISIN: CA59318L2057 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.04.2018
Mezzi Holdings Inc.

Mezzi Holdings Inc.: Mezzi Holdings Announces Effective Date for Change of Name

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / Mezzi Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: MZI; FRA: 0MZ) (the 'Company' or 'Mezzi') is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of March 28, 2018, the Company has changed its name from 'Mezzi Holdings Inc.' to 'Omni Commerce Corp.' (the 'Name Change'). The Name Change will become effective at the open Friday, April 13, 2018, when the Company's common shares begin trading under the symbol 'OMNI.'

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'Keir Reynolds'
Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Mezzi Holdings Inc.


