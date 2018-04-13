Mezzi Holdings Inc.: Mezzi Holdings Announces Effective Date for Change of Name

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2018 / Mezzi Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: MZI; FRA: 0MZ) (the 'Company' or 'Mezzi') is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of March 28, 2018, the Company has changed its name from 'Mezzi Holdings Inc.' to 'Omni Commerce Corp.' (the 'Name Change'). The Name Change will become effective at the open Friday, April 13, 2018, when the Company's common shares begin trading under the symbol 'OMNI.'

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'Keir Reynolds'

Chief Executive Officer

