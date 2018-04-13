

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) reported that its first-quarter Like-for-like, i.e. based on a comparable scope of consolidation and constant exchange rates, group sales were up 6.8%. Based on reported figures, the Group's sales, at 31 March 2018, amounted to 6.78 billion euros, down 1.0%, based on 2017 sales excluding The Body Shop.



The disposal of The Body Shop, completed on 7 September 2017, led to account for the businesses sold, for 2017, in accordance with the IFRS 5 accounting rule on discontinued operations. The Group's reported sales for the first quarter 2017 included The Body Shop sales amounting to 197.2 million euros. The change compared to reported sales for the first quarter 2017 is -3.8%.



In the first quarter, the Consumer Products Division recorded growth of +2.6% like-for-like and -4.9% based on reported figures.



At the end of March, L'Oréal Luxe achieved growth of +14.0% like-for-like and +4.4% based on reported figures, in a selective market that remains extremely dynamic.



The Active Cosmetics Division began the year very strongly, with growth of +10.2% like-for-like and +9.1% based on reported figures.



Commenting on the figures, Mr Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and CEO of L'Oréal, said, 'In a currency context that remains unfavourable, the first quarter demonstrates the vitality of our organic growth, auguring well for the future. For the full year, we are confident in our ability to outperform the market and achieve significant growth in our like-for-like sales, while increasing our profitability.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX