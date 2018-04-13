

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) announced its Board has authorized the repurchase by the Company of up to $12 billion of its common stock. The authorization is effective immediately until November 3, 2019, the end of Broadcom's fiscal year 2019.



'The initiation of a stock repurchase program enhances our capital allocation strategy and provides us with a complementary tool to deliver value to our shareholders,' said Tom Krause, Broadcom's Chief Financial Officer.



