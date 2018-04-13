

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Paul Jacobs, who was ousted as Qualcomm's (QCOM) chairman in March, is talking to strategic investors and sovereign wealth funds to chip in for a fully financed bid to take Qualcomm private in the next two months, CNBC reported citing people familiar with the matter. He would run the company after it's gone private.



One of the potential investors is mobile chip designer ARM, which SoftBank bought in 2016 for more than $30 billion, the report said.



ARM denied that it has talked to Jacobs about a possible acquisition involving Qualcomm. 'There have been no discussions between Arm and Paul Jacobs on any potential acquisition of Qualcomm,' a spokesperson said.



Jacobs has hired two banks and lawyers to work on the deal, the report said. When the deal is completed, he is hoping for fewer than ten owners to be involved.



Jacobs' father, Irwin, was a co-founder of Qualcomm, and Paul Jacobs rose through the ranks to become CEO from 2005 through 2014. Steve Mollenkopf has been CEO since then, while Jacobs served as chairman. The board removed him in March after Jacobs informed them of his desire to take the company private.



