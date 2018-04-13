

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks were broadly higher on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump's Thursday tweet on Syria as well as media reports suggesting that he is reconsidering joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) helped eased geopolitical and trade tensions.



Tweeting again on Syria, Trump clarified that a possible U.S. missile strike on Syria might not be imminent. 'Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!' Trump said.



Gold steadied after posting its biggest single-day fall in over two weeks in the previous session and the dollar traded firm while oil hovered at its highest level in nearly three years.



China's Shanghai Composite index was marginally lower as investors awaited dollar-denominated trade data later in the day. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was little changed with a positive bias.



Japan's Nikkei index was moving up 0.6 percent, led by financials and material companies. Exporters also surged as the dollar rose against the yen following Trump's comments on Syria and rejoining TPP.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was moving up 0.4 percent, with banks and miners pacing the gainers on hopes for improved U.S. earnings, with reports from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co due later in the day. New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 index was also gaining 0.4 percent.



U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight, with banks and technology stocks leading the surge as President Donald Trump sought to downplay concerns about an attack on Syria, saying an attack may not be imminent.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1 percent and the S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent.



European markets also finished higher on Thursday as concerns over a potential conflict in Syria eased and investors cheered merger and acquisition headlines.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.7 percent. The German DAX jumped 1 percent and France's CAC 40 index rose 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed marginally higher.



