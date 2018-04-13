

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil (XOM) said that production of liquefied natural gas or LNG has safely resumed at the PNG LNG project in Papua New Guinea following a temporary shutdown of operations after a severe earthquake occurred in the region on February 26. LNG exports are expected to resume soon.



One train is currently operating at the LNG plant near Port Moresby. The plant's second train is expected to restart as production is increased over time.



During the period that production was shut-in, ExxonMobil was able to complete unrelated maintenance scheduled for later in the year to allow for more efficient operations in the months ahead.



ExxonMobil said it is supporting multiple local and international relief agencies involved in the humanitarian response to the earthquake.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX