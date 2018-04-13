CipherLoc Corporation: CipherLoc to Attend RSA Conference 2018

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2018 / CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a leading supplier of high-value security solutions, today announced that it has been invited to this year's RSA Conference. RSA Conference 2018 is the world's leading cybersecurity event, bringing together professionals from all sides of the field - CISOs to security engineers - to give the perspectives and insights needed to conquer looming risks and leave hackers in the dust.

Michael DeLaGarza, CipherLoc's CEO, stated, 'More than 50,000 security experts attend this conference each year. RSA is an excellent way of reaching the decision makers within the Cybersecurity world as we continue to raise awareness of our groundbreaking Polymorphic Cipher Engine that addresses the inherent weaknesses of modern encryption protocols.'

'Global spending on information security topped $100 billion in 2017, yet the pace of data breaches demonstrates that companies and their information assets are as vulnerable as ever. With hackers, criminals, and even nation states becoming increasingly sophisticated, it is clear that the fundamental nature of the information security space must evolve to keep pace with an ever-changing world. CipherLoc provides a proven capability to enhance data security, accelerate encryption processing and provide easily deployed solutions with scalable, future-proof capabilities.'

The RSA Conference will be held from April 16 - 20, 2018 in San Francisco, CA. Details can be found at https://www.rsaconference.com.

About CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

CipherLoc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple - Protect the World's Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

