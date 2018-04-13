

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports declined unexpectedly in March, while imports grew more-than-expected, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Friday.



In dollar terms, exports fell 2.7 percent year-over-year in March, confounding economists' forecast for a notable increase of 11.8 percent.



Meanwhile, imports surged 14.4 percent in March from a year ago, faster than the expected spike of 12.0 percent.



The trade deficit came in at $4.98 billion in March, in contrast to the expected surplus of $27.5 billion.



