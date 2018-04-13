

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Friday that FRA served more than 5.5 million passengers in March 2018, representing strong growth of 13.2 percent year-on-year. Spurred by the Easter holidays, European traffic - including to tourist destinations such as Italy, Spain or Portugal - served as the main growth driver.



Cargo volumes slightly contracted by 1.7 percent to 201,965 metric tons in the reporting month, due to the early timing of Easter and the impact of the Chinese New Year falling late this year. Aircraft movements were up 8.6 percent to 41,204 takeoffs and landings, while MTOWs advanced by 6.4 percent to just under 2.6 million metric tons.



In the first-quarter of 2018, Frankfurt Airport welcomed more than 14.4 million passengers - an increase of 10.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. This strong growth was mainly attributable to the early timing of the Easter holidays and a significant expansion of flight offerings from airlines.



Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) rose by 0.7 percent to 539,610 metric tons in the first quarter of 2018. Aircraft movements climbed by 8.3 percent to a total of 113,213 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 6.1 percent to nearly 7.1 million metric tons.



