

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch export growth improved in February after easing in the previous two months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The volume of exports climbed 4.2 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 3.7 percent rise in January.



In February, main groups that showed notable rises in exports were passenger cars, machines and equipment.



The volume of imports grew 6.2 percent in February from a year earlier.



Another report from the statistical office showed that annual retail sales growth moderated to 2.6 percent in February from 3.6 percent in the previous month.



Sales of food products advanced 2.4 percent over the year and those of non-food products rose by 0.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX