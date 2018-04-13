

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Groupe des Partenaires pour la Mobilité des Montréalais or PMM, the Alstom-led consortium with SNC-Lavalin, has signed a contract with CDPQ Infra to deliver a complete automatic and driverless light metro system, including rolling stock and signalling, as well as operation and maintenance services, for the Réseau express métropolitain or REM project in Montreal, Canada. The total contract is worth approximately 1.8 billion euros or C$2.8 billion. Alstom's share is estimated at 1.4 billion euros or C$2.2 billion and SNC-Lavalin's share is estimated at 400 million euros or C$600 million.



Upon completion, REM will be one of the world's largest automated transport networks - 67 km long with 26 stations - connecting downtown Montreal to the South Shore, the North Shore, the West Island and Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.



Under the terms of the contract, Groupe PMM will supply 212 Alstom Metropolis metro cars (106 two-car trainsets), Alstom's Urbalis 400 driverless and automated communications-based train control (CBTC) and Iconis control centre solutions, as well as platform screen doors, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 30 years of operations and maintenance services.



Groupe PMM is also responsible for train and system integration tests and depot equipment supply for train maintenance. The start of commercial service on the first segment of REM is expected in summer of 2021.



