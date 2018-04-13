FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School

LONDON, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --FENICS Market Data, the Market Data division of BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) ("BGC Partners", "BGC", or "the Company"), today announced the creation of the FENICS Market Data Scholarship for students pursuing a Masters degree (MSc) in Business Analytics at Imperial College Business School in London.

The scholarship has been awarded to two current students who will be offered unparalleled access to the unique datasets of FENICS Market Data and its DataLab for the completion of their MSc project. The students will work alongside the DataLab team in our London offices where they will have access to the latest commercial data science infrastructure and will receive mentoring from market leaders in financial data and analytics.

"Business Analytics and Data Management have become increasingly critical disciplines across the BGC Group and within our industry. I am delighted to announce the launch of this important scholarship," said Philip Norton, Executive Managing Director for BGC. "In addition to providing financial support to the recipients of this scholarship, we will be enabling them to collaborate with FENICS Market Data and leverage our proprietary platforms and expertise. Our belief is by investing in such programs, FENICS Market Data will continue to attract the best talent from world renowned academic institutions such as Imperial College Business School."

Professor Kalyan Talluri, Programme Director of the MSc Business Analytics programme at Imperial College Business School said: "We're delighted that FENICS Market Data has chosen to work with us in launching this new scholarship for MSc Business Analytics students. The MSc is a rigorous programme that aims to equip students with the skills needed by employers to solve business challenges, using analytics and big data. I'm confident that this scholarship will further boost our students' career prospects after graduation."

The scholarship will next be available for students starting Imperial's MSc Business Analytics programme in September 2018.

Imperial College Business School has extended its business analytics offer, with a new online Masters in Business Analytics, which starts in October 2018. Modelled on Imperial's existing offline MSc Business Analytics, the online degree will be delivered through The Hub, a purpose-built online learning environment developed by Imperial's Ed Tech lab.

About FENICS Market Data

FENICS Market Data is one of the world's leading specialist providers of real-time, tradable, indicative, end-of-day and historical OTC market data. Data is sourced directly from global broking operations including electronic broking, global pricing systems and analytics to provide clients with specialized, independent and verifiable OTC pricing services.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. BGC owns GFI Group Inc., a leading intermediary and provider of trading technologies and support services to the global OTC and listed markets. BGC's Financial Services offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including FENICS, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and FENICS Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, FENICS, FENICS Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Real Estate Services are offered through its publicly traded subsidiary Newmark Group, Inc., which has Class A common stock trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: NMRK).

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms. BGC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: BGCP). BGC also has an outstanding bond issuance of Senior Notes due June 15, 2042, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: BGCA). BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners and/or https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners.

