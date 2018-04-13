sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Director Information

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL")
a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.

Director Information
13 April 2018

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, AGOL announces that Mr Chris Legge, an independent non-executive Director, has informed the Company that he was appointed to the Board of NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 12 April 2018.

All Enquiries:

Andrew Le Page
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745405


