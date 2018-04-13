sprite-preloader
13.04.2018 | 08:01
PR Newswire

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Directors Notification

PR Newswire
London, April 12

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company')
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

13 April 2018
Directors Notification

In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14, Third Point Offshore Investors Limited advises the following changes to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by a member of the Board:

With effect from 12 April 2018, Chris Legge was appointed a non-executive director of NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.



Enquiries:
Company website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


