TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Director Information

13 April 2018

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Director Information

13 April 2018

In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Board of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited advises the following changes to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by a member of the Board:

With effect from 12 April 2018, Chris Legge was appointed a non-executive director of NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson