XP POWER LTD - Trading Statement

13 April 2018

XP Power Limited

("XP Power' or the "Company')

Trading Update

XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control solutions for the electronics industry, is today issuing a trading update for the first quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Trading

The Company has made a good start to the new financial year as the strong order intake reported in 2017 continued into 2018. Order intake in the first quarter of 2018 was £51.2 million (2017: £47.0 million), 9% ahead of Q1 2017 on a reported basis or 19% ahead in constant currency. On a "like for like' basis, removing currency effects and the impact of the Comdel acquisition, orders increased by 12%.

Group revenue for the three months to 31 March 2018 was £46.6 million (2017: £39.6 million), 18% ahead of Q1 2017 on a reported basis, or 28% ahead in constant currency. On a "like for like' basis revenue increased by 17%. The Book to Bill ratio, which tracks the relationship between orders received and completed sales and is an indicator of future revenue growth, was 1.10 for the first quarter.

Financial Position

Net debt was £6.8 million at 31 March 2018 compared with £9.0 million at 31 December 2017.

Dividend

The Board has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 16 pence per share, a 7% increase over the prior year, which will be paid on 11 July 2018 to shareholders on the register at 15 June 2018 (2017: 15 pence per share).

Outlook

The momentum seen in 2017 has continued into the first quarter of 2018 and we are encouraged by the continued strong order intake experienced across the business and the book to bill level gives us confidence for the future. The Board's expectations for the Company's full year performance remain unchanged.

