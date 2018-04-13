

For immediate release 13 April 2018 Serabi Gold plc ('Serabi' or the 'Company') US$15 Million Strategic Investment by Greenstone Completed



Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI) is pleased to announce that the share subscription by Greenstone Resources II L.P. ('Greenstone'), as announced on 23 March 2018, has been completed. Greenstone, a leading mining focussed private equity group invested US$15.0 million to acquire a 29.82% interest in the Company (the 'Subscription').



The Subscription conditions have been satisfied and the Subscription Shares will be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') with effect from 8:00 a.m. today. The Toronto Stock Exchange has also given conditional approval for the listing of the Subscription Shares for trading on the TSX subject to confirmation from the Company's advisers that all necessary legal and regulatory procedures have been followed.



Total Voting Rights



Following the issue of the Subscription Shares, the Company's issued share capital now consists of 998,602,989 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of 0.5p each, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights will be 998,602,989.



The above figure of 998,602,989 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



Forward Looking Statements Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', 'should' 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.



