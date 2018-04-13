

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Thursday, Destatis releases German final consumer inflation for March. Inflation is forecast to remain steady at 0.4 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc and the yen, it held steady against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 132.49 against the yen, 1.1871 against the franc, 1.2329 against the greenback and 0.8663 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



