Fraport Traffic Figures - March and First Quarter of 2018: Frankfurt Airport Reports Marked Passenger Growth

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 13, 2018
FRANKFURT, Germany, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/sr-gk - In the first three months of 2018, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 14.4 million passengers - an increase of 10.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. This strong growth was mainly attributable to the early timing of the Easter holidays and a significant expansion of flight offerings from airlines. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) rose by 0.7 percent to 539,610 metric tons in the first quarter of 2018. Aircraft movements climbed by 8.3 percent to a total of 113,213 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 6.1 percent to nearly 7.1 million metric tons.
In March 2018, Frankfurt Airport served more than 5.5 million passengers, representing strong growth of 13.2 percent year-on-year. Spurred by the Easter holidays, European traffic - including to tourist destinations such as Italy, Spain or Portugal - served as the main growth driver. Cargo volumes slightly contracted by 1.7 percent to 201,965 metric tons in the reporting month, due to the early timing of Easter and the impact of the Chinese New Year falling late this year. Aircraft movements were up 8.6 percent to 41,204 takeoffs and landings, while MTOWs advanced by 6.4 percent to just under 2.6 million metric tons.
Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio showed largely positive performance in the first quarter of 2018. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the capital of Slovenia welcomed 329,212 passengers in the first three months of the year, an increase of 14.2 percent. Fraport's two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) achieved combined growth of 5.8 percent to some 3.6 million passengers. The 14 Greek regional airports saw traffic slightly decrease by 2.1 percent to a combined total of some 1.8 million passengers. The primary contributing factor here was reduced flight operations at the high-traffic Thessaloniki Airport (SKG), required for runway construction works. As a result, SKG's passenger traffic dropped by 7.0 percent during the reporting period. In the meantime, the SKG runway project has been completed. Traffic at Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru advanced by 10.6 percent to about 5.3 million passengers. On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) served 216,218 passengers overall, up 71.6 percent. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey has continued its growth path, with traffic soaring by 21.4 percent to about 2.6 million passengers. In northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) grew by 8.5 percent to just over 1 million passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, saw traffic improve by 9.6 percent to about 3.2 million passengers in the first quarter of 2018. Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China welcomed nearly 10.5 million passengers, an increase of 6.3 percent.
Fraport Traffic Figures
March 2018
Fraport Group Airports1
March 2018
Year to Date (YTD) 2018
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
Î" %
Month
Î" %
Month
Î" %
YTD
Î" %
YTD
Î" %
YTD
Î" %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
5,516,585
13.2
197,715
-2.4
41,204
8.6
14,430,912
10.0
527,401
-0.1
113,213
8.3
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
129,624
19.0
1,085
5.8
2,635
-7.2
329,212
14.2
3,030
11.3
7,311
1.6
Fraport Brasil
100.00
1,147,286
4.2
6,993
46.3
11,115
-2.0
3,583,828
5.8
19,091
47.7
32,962
1.3
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil
100.00
476,877
1.9
3,576
22.8
4,252
1.2
1,561,431
2.6
10,133
25.0
13,133
0.1
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil
100.00
670,409
5.9
3,417
82.8
6,863
-3.9
2,022,397
8.4
8,958
86.0
19,829
2.1
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
719,980
5.9
696
-20.5
7,183
4.4
1,786,924
-2.1
1,696
-25.7
18,455
-2.5
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
73.40
539,419
6.2
541
-25.3
5,051
8.1
1,334,407
-3.7
1,225
-34.4
12,732
-1.7
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
32,186
44.6
16
n.a
498
90.1
70,077
37.5
32
> 100.0
1,217
85.0
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
70,353
-14.7
39
-23.0
519
-22.1
153,446
-29.2
92
-32.4
1,123
-34.2
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
4,556
> 100.0
-100.0
104
26.8
8,481
47.9
-91.8
256
13.3
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
22,101
> 100.0
4
-67.4
284
> 100.0
80,920
> 100.0
9
-56.3
952
> 100.0
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
552
> 100.0
n.a
86
22.9
1,080
> 100.0
n.a
220
-0.9
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
405,965
3.7
482
-27.2
3,418
2.5
1,011,390
-7.0
1,091
-36.2
8,598
-8.9
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
3,706
9.7
1
n.a
142
7.6
9,013
2.6
1
n.a
366
-1.6
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
73.40
180,561
5.1
154
2.2
2,132
-3.4
452,517
2.7
470
13.5
5,723
-4.1
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
11,549
-33.1
2
-29.8
170
-11.0
19,410
-50.6
3
-57.4
351
-29.4
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
1,221
-10.1
n.a
54
28.6
3,017
8.1
n.a
134
24.1
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
50,898
17.7
13
-1.1
466
19.2
111,768
10.7
23
-30.9
1,036
6.4
KGS
Kos
Greece
73.40
8,753
-32.5
11
-53.8
172
-38.4
39,999
18.7
49
-27.5
777
3.9
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
23,675
-3.2
37
7.3
332
-10.5
63,023
-4.5
101
4.6
939
-9.5
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
73,432
18.4
66
36.4
698
8.2
185,463
9.5
230
69.6
1,803
0.3
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
11,033
5.9
25
-9.6
240
-16.7
29,837
4.9
65
-13.5
683
-15.0
LIM
Lima
Peru2
70.01
1,795,005
12.3
23,275
26.0
16,083
2.9
5,337,005
10.6
65,784
8.1
47,295
6.4
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
82,286
67.6
843
-6.3
852
31.9
216,218
71.6
2,462
-29.7
2,319
28.8
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
14,763
8.8
836
-5.7
184
-17.9
37,610
16.0
2,444
-27.8
526
-11.9
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
67,523
90.1
7
-47.3
668
58.3
178,608
90.8
19
-84.1
1,793
49.0
At equity consolidated airports2
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
1,074,713
28.2
n.a.
n.a.
7,342
20.9
2,568,967
21.4
n.a.
n.a.
17,674
12.2
HAJ
Hannover
Germany
30.00
423,447
7.7
1,639
-10.0
5,724
-7.6
1,062,729
8.5
5,214
-2.0
15,632
-0.1
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
1,144,252
12.3
n.a.
n.a.
11,734
7.8
3,177,334
9.6
n.a.
n.a.
33,112
7.3
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
3,647,270
10.0
21,935
6.2
26,933
5.0
10,452,474
6.3
64,525
12.0
77,763
3.0
Frankfurt Airport3
March 2018
Month
Î" %
YTD 2018
Î" %
Passengers
5,516,953
13.2
14,431,831
10.0
Cargo (freight & mail)
201,965
-1.7
539,610
0.7
Aircraft movements
41,204
8.6
113,213
8.3
MTOW (in metric tons)4
2,577,042
6.4
7,095,543
6.1
PAX/PAX-flight5
144.0
3.7
136.9
1.1
Seat load factor (%)
78.9
75.3
Punctuality rate (%)
68.1
72.9
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
Î" %6
PAX share
Î" %6
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
62.7
16.7
61.7
13.3
Germany
11.7
6.2
11.5
5.3
Europe (excl. GER)
51.0
19.4
50.2
15.3
Western Europe
42.7
19.2
41.9
15.1
Eastern Europe
8.3
20.2
8.3
16.6
Intercontinental
37.3
7.8
38.3
4.9
Africa
4.6
19.4
4.8
13.7
Middle East
6.2
8.5
6.3
4.3
North America
11.5
7.7
11.2
4.4
Central & South Amer.
3.9
0.7
4.3
-0.4
Far East
11.1
5.8
11.7
4.5
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail
