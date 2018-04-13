sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fraport Traffic Figures - March and First Quarter of 2018: Frankfurt Airport Reports Marked Passenger Growth

Fraport's Group airports also show largely positive performance

PR Newswire

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 13, 2018

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/sr-gk - In the first three months of 2018, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 14.4 million passengers - an increase of 10.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. This strong growth was mainly attributable to the early timing of the Easter holidays and a significant expansion of flight offerings from airlines. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) rose by 0.7 percent to 539,610 metric tons in the first quarter of 2018. Aircraft movements climbed by 8.3 percent to a total of 113,213 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 6.1 percent to nearly 7.1 million metric tons.

In March 2018, Frankfurt Airport served more than 5.5 million passengers, representing strong growth of 13.2 percent year-on-year. Spurred by the Easter holidays, European traffic - including to tourist destinations such as Italy, Spain or Portugal - served as the main growth driver. Cargo volumes slightly contracted by 1.7 percent to 201,965 metric tons in the reporting month, due to the early timing of Easter and the impact of the Chinese New Year falling late this year. Aircraft movements were up 8.6 percent to 41,204 takeoffs and landings, while MTOWs advanced by 6.4 percent to just under 2.6 million metric tons.

Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio showed largely positive performance in the first quarter of 2018. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the capital of Slovenia welcomed 329,212 passengers in the first three months of the year, an increase of 14.2 percent. Fraport's two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) achieved combined growth of 5.8 percent to some 3.6 million passengers. The 14 Greek regional airports saw traffic slightly decrease by 2.1 percent to a combined total of some 1.8 million passengers. The primary contributing factor here was reduced flight operations at the high-traffic Thessaloniki Airport (SKG), required for runway construction works. As a result, SKG's passenger traffic dropped by 7.0 percent during the reporting period. In the meantime, the SKG runway project has been completed. Traffic at Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru advanced by 10.6 percent to about 5.3 million passengers. On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) served 216,218 passengers overall, up 71.6 percent. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey has continued its growth path, with traffic soaring by 21.4 percent to about 2.6 million passengers. In northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) grew by 8.5 percent to just over 1 million passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, saw traffic improve by 9.6 percent to about 3.2 million passengers in the first quarter of 2018. Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China welcomed nearly 10.5 million passengers, an increase of 6.3 percent.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Traffic Figures

March 2018


Fraport Group Airports1


March 2018

Year to Date (YTD) 2018




Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

Î" %

Month

Î" %

Month

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

5,516,585

13.2

197,715

-2.4

41,204

8.6

14,430,912

10.0

527,401

-0.1

113,213

8.3

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

129,624

19.0

1,085

5.8

2,635

-7.2

329,212

14.2

3,030

11.3

7,311

1.6

Fraport Brasil

100.00

1,147,286

4.2

6,993

46.3

11,115

-2.0

3,583,828

5.8

19,091

47.7

32,962

1.3

FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

476,877

1.9

3,576

22.8

4,252

1.2

1,561,431

2.6

10,133

25.0

13,133

0.1

POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

670,409

5.9

3,417

82.8

6,863

-3.9

2,022,397

8.4

8,958

86.0

19,829

2.1

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

719,980

5.9

696

-20.5

7,183

4.4

1,786,924

-2.1

1,696

-25.7

18,455

-2.5

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

539,419

6.2

541

-25.3

5,051

8.1

1,334,407

-3.7

1,225

-34.4

12,732

-1.7

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

32,186

44.6

16

n.a

498

90.1

70,077

37.5

32

> 100.0

1,217

85.0

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

70,353

-14.7

39

-23.0

519

-22.1

153,446

-29.2

92

-32.4

1,123

-34.2

EFL

Kefalonia

Greece

73.40

4,556

> 100.0


-100.0

104

26.8

8,481

47.9


-91.8

256

13.3

KVA

Kavala

Greece

73.40

22,101

> 100.0

4

-67.4

284

> 100.0

80,920

> 100.0

9

-56.3

952

> 100.0

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

552

> 100.0


n.a

86

22.9

1,080

> 100.0


n.a

220

-0.9

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

405,965

3.7

482

-27.2

3,418

2.5

1,011,390

-7.0

1,091

-36.2

8,598

-8.9

ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece

73.40

3,706

9.7

1

n.a

142

7.6

9,013

2.6

1

n.a

366

-1.6

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

180,561

5.1

154

2.2

2,132

-3.4

452,517

2.7

470

13.5

5,723

-4.1

JMK

Mykonos

Greece

73.40

11,549

-33.1

2

-29.8

170

-11.0

19,410

-50.6

3

-57.4

351

-29.4

JSI

Skiathos

Greece

73.40

1,221

-10.1


n.a

54

28.6

3,017

8.1


n.a

134

24.1

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

50,898

17.7

13

-1.1

466

19.2

111,768

10.7

23

-30.9

1,036

6.4

KGS

Kos

Greece

73.40

8,753

-32.5

11

-53.8

172

-38.4

39,999

18.7

49

-27.5

777

3.9

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

23,675

-3.2

37

7.3

332

-10.5

63,023

-4.5

101

4.6

939

-9.5

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

73,432

18.4

66

36.4

698

8.2

185,463

9.5

230

69.6

1,803

0.3

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

11,033

5.9

25

-9.6

240

-16.7

29,837

4.9

65

-13.5

683

-15.0

LIM

Lima

Peru2

70.01

1,795,005

12.3

23,275

26.0

16,083

2.9

5,337,005

10.6

65,784

8.1

47,295

6.4

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

82,286

67.6

843

-6.3

852

31.9

216,218

71.6

2,462

-29.7

2,319

28.8

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

14,763

8.8

836

-5.7

184

-17.9

37,610

16.0

2,444

-27.8

526

-11.9

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

67,523

90.1

7

-47.3

668

58.3

178,608

90.8

19

-84.1

1,793

49.0
















At equity consolidated airports2














AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

1,074,713

28.2

n.a.

n.a.

7,342

20.9

2,568,967

21.4

n.a.

n.a.

17,674

12.2

HAJ

Hannover

Germany

30.00

423,447

7.7

1,639

-10.0

5,724

-7.6

1,062,729

8.5

5,214

-2.0

15,632

-0.1

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,144,252

12.3

n.a.

n.a.

11,734

7.8

3,177,334

9.6

n.a.

n.a.

33,112

7.3

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,647,270

10.0

21,935

6.2

26,933

5.0

10,452,474

6.3

64,525

12.0

77,763

3.0

Frankfurt Airport3




March 2018

Month

Î" %

YTD 2018

Î" %

Passengers

5,516,953

13.2

14,431,831

10.0

Cargo (freight & mail)

201,965

-1.7

539,610

0.7

Aircraft movements

41,204

8.6

113,213

8.3

MTOW (in metric tons)4

2,577,042

6.4

7,095,543

6.1

PAX/PAX-flight5

144.0

3.7

136.9

1.1

Seat load factor (%)

78.9


75.3


Punctuality rate (%)

68.1


72.9







Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

Î" %6

PAX share

Î" %6

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

62.7

16.7

61.7

13.3

Germany

11.7

6.2

11.5

5.3

Europe (excl. GER)

51.0

19.4

50.2

15.3

Western Europe

42.7

19.2

41.9

15.1

Eastern Europe

8.3

20.2

8.3

16.6

Intercontinental

37.3

7.8

38.3

4.9

Africa

4.6

19.4

4.8

13.7

Middle East

6.2

8.5

6.3

4.3

North America

11.5

7.7

11.2

4.4

Central & South Amer.

3.9

0.7

4.3

-0.4

Far East

11.1

5.8

11.7

4.5

Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport AG


Torben Beckmann

Tel.: +49-69-690-70553

Corporate Communications

Email: t.beckmannl@fraport.de

Media Relations


60547 Frankfurt, Germany

www.fraport.com


© 2018 PR Newswire