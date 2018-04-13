Fraport Traffic Figures - March and First Quarter of 2018: Frankfurt Airport Reports Marked Passenger Growth

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/sr-gk - In the first three months of 2018, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 14.4 million passengers - an increase of 10.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. This strong growth was mainly attributable to the early timing of the Easter holidays and a significant expansion of flight offerings from airlines. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) rose by 0.7 percent to 539,610 metric tons in the first quarter of 2018. Aircraft movements climbed by 8.3 percent to a total of 113,213 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 6.1 percent to nearly 7.1 million metric tons.

In March 2018, Frankfurt Airport served more than 5.5 million passengers, representing strong growth of 13.2 percent year-on-year. Spurred by the Easter holidays, European traffic - including to tourist destinations such as Italy, Spain or Portugal - served as the main growth driver. Cargo volumes slightly contracted by 1.7 percent to 201,965 metric tons in the reporting month, due to the early timing of Easter and the impact of the Chinese New Year falling late this year. Aircraft movements were up 8.6 percent to 41,204 takeoffs and landings, while MTOWs advanced by 6.4 percent to just under 2.6 million metric tons.

Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio showed largely positive performance in the first quarter of 2018. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the capital of Slovenia welcomed 329,212 passengers in the first three months of the year, an increase of 14.2 percent. Fraport's two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) achieved combined growth of 5.8 percent to some 3.6 million passengers. The 14 Greek regional airports saw traffic slightly decrease by 2.1 percent to a combined total of some 1.8 million passengers. The primary contributing factor here was reduced flight operations at the high-traffic Thessaloniki Airport (SKG), required for runway construction works. As a result, SKG's passenger traffic dropped by 7.0 percent during the reporting period. In the meantime, the SKG runway project has been completed. Traffic at Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru advanced by 10.6 percent to about 5.3 million passengers. On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) served 216,218 passengers overall, up 71.6 percent. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey has continued its growth path, with traffic soaring by 21.4 percent to about 2.6 million passengers. In northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) grew by 8.5 percent to just over 1 million passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, saw traffic improve by 9.6 percent to about 3.2 million passengers in the first quarter of 2018. Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China welcomed nearly 10.5 million passengers, an increase of 6.3 percent.

Fraport Traffic Figures March 2018

Fraport Group Airports1

March 2018 Year to Date (YTD) 2018





Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month Î" % Month Î" % Month Î" % YTD Î" % YTD Î" % YTD Î" % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 5,516,585 13.2 197,715 -2.4 41,204 8.6 14,430,912 10.0 527,401 -0.1 113,213 8.3 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 129,624 19.0 1,085 5.8 2,635 -7.2 329,212 14.2 3,030 11.3 7,311 1.6 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,147,286 4.2 6,993 46.3 11,115 -2.0 3,583,828 5.8 19,091 47.7 32,962 1.3 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 476,877 1.9 3,576 22.8 4,252 1.2 1,561,431 2.6 10,133 25.0 13,133 0.1 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 670,409 5.9 3,417 82.8 6,863 -3.9 2,022,397 8.4 8,958 86.0 19,829 2.1 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 719,980 5.9 696 -20.5 7,183 4.4 1,786,924 -2.1 1,696 -25.7 18,455 -2.5 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 539,419 6.2 541 -25.3 5,051 8.1 1,334,407 -3.7 1,225 -34.4 12,732 -1.7 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 32,186 44.6 16 n.a 498 90.1 70,077 37.5 32 > 100.0 1,217 85.0 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 70,353 -14.7 39 -23.0 519 -22.1 153,446 -29.2 92 -32.4 1,123 -34.2 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 4,556 > 100.0

-100.0 104 26.8 8,481 47.9

-91.8 256 13.3 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 22,101 > 100.0 4 -67.4 284 > 100.0 80,920 > 100.0 9 -56.3 952 > 100.0 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 552 > 100.0

n.a 86 22.9 1,080 > 100.0

n.a 220 -0.9 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 405,965 3.7 482 -27.2 3,418 2.5 1,011,390 -7.0 1,091 -36.2 8,598 -8.9 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 3,706 9.7 1 n.a 142 7.6 9,013 2.6 1 n.a 366 -1.6 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 180,561 5.1 154 2.2 2,132 -3.4 452,517 2.7 470 13.5 5,723 -4.1 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 11,549 -33.1 2 -29.8 170 -11.0 19,410 -50.6 3 -57.4 351 -29.4 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 1,221 -10.1

n.a 54 28.6 3,017 8.1

n.a 134 24.1 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 50,898 17.7 13 -1.1 466 19.2 111,768 10.7 23 -30.9 1,036 6.4 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 8,753 -32.5 11 -53.8 172 -38.4 39,999 18.7 49 -27.5 777 3.9 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 23,675 -3.2 37 7.3 332 -10.5 63,023 -4.5 101 4.6 939 -9.5 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 73,432 18.4 66 36.4 698 8.2 185,463 9.5 230 69.6 1,803 0.3 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 11,033 5.9 25 -9.6 240 -16.7 29,837 4.9 65 -13.5 683 -15.0 LIM Lima Peru2 70.01 1,795,005 12.3 23,275 26.0 16,083 2.9 5,337,005 10.6 65,784 8.1 47,295 6.4 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 82,286 67.6 843 -6.3 852 31.9 216,218 71.6 2,462 -29.7 2,319 28.8 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 14,763 8.8 836 -5.7 184 -17.9 37,610 16.0 2,444 -27.8 526 -11.9 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 67,523 90.1 7 -47.3 668 58.3 178,608 90.8 19 -84.1 1,793 49.0





























At equity consolidated airports2

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 1,074,713 28.2 n.a. n.a. 7,342 20.9 2,568,967 21.4 n.a. n.a. 17,674 12.2 HAJ Hannover Germany 30.00 423,447 7.7 1,639 -10.0 5,724 -7.6 1,062,729 8.5 5,214 -2.0 15,632 -0.1 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,144,252 12.3 n.a. n.a. 11,734 7.8 3,177,334 9.6 n.a. n.a. 33,112 7.3 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,647,270 10.0 21,935 6.2 26,933 5.0 10,452,474 6.3 64,525 12.0 77,763 3.0

Frankfurt Airport3





March 2018 Month Î" % YTD 2018 Î" % Passengers 5,516,953 13.2 14,431,831 10.0 Cargo (freight & mail) 201,965 -1.7 539,610 0.7 Aircraft movements 41,204 8.6 113,213 8.3 MTOW (in metric tons)4 2,577,042 6.4 7,095,543 6.1 PAX/PAX-flight5 144.0 3.7 136.9 1.1 Seat load factor (%) 78.9

75.3

Punctuality rate (%) 68.1

72.9











Frankfurt Airport PAX share Î" %6 PAX share Î" %6 Regional Split Month YTD Continental 62.7 16.7 61.7 13.3 Germany 11.7 6.2 11.5 5.3 Europe (excl. GER) 51.0 19.4 50.2 15.3 Western Europe 42.7 19.2 41.9 15.1 Eastern Europe 8.3 20.2 8.3 16.6 Intercontinental 37.3 7.8 38.3 4.9 Africa 4.6 19.4 4.8 13.7 Middle East 6.2 8.5 6.3 4.3 North America 11.5 7.7 11.2 4.4 Central & South Amer. 3.9 0.7 4.3 -0.4 Far East 11.1 5.8 11.7 4.5 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail