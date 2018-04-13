Stora Enso's First Quarter 2018 Operational EBIT Higher Than Expected at EUR 369 Million

HELSINKI, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Exchange Release 13 April 2018 at 9.00 EEST

Stora Enso's operational EBIT for the first quarter of 2018 was approximately EUR 369 million. This is well above the earlier guidance for the Q1 2018 operational EBIT. Sales for the first quarter of 2018, amounting to approximately EUR 2 579 million, were similar to the fourth quarter 2017 sales of EUR 2511 million. The result was better than expected, mainly due to:

The good pricing environment in Paper and Containerboard (Packaging Solutions)

Higher volumes at Consumer Board division's European mills

Continued strong operational performance

On 9 February 2018, Stora Enso guided that its first quarter 2018 sales were estimated to be similar to or slightly higher than the amount of EUR 2511 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. Moreover, based on the same guidance, operational EBIT was expected to be somewhat higher than the EUR 280 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The second quarter 2018 sales are estimated to be similar to or slightly higher than the amount of approximately EUR 2579 million recorded in the first quarter of 2018 and operational EBIT is expected to be in line with or somewhat lower than the approximately EUR 369 million recorded in the first quarter of 2018. The impact of annual maintenance shutdowns is expected to be approximately EUR 40 million higher than in the first quarter of 2018, and it is included in the above guidance.

Annual maintenance Q1/2018 Q2/2018 Consumer Board - Beihai Mill Packaging Solutions - Heinola and Varkaus mills Biomaterials - Enocell Mill Paper - Oulu Mill

The approximate sales and operational EBIT of the segments in the first quarter of 2018 were as follows:

EUR million Sales Operational EBIT Consumer Board 646 91 Packaging Solutions 333 61 Biomaterials 394 102 Wood Products 392 29 Paper 772 69 Other and eliminations 42 17 Total 2 579 369

Stora Enso will announce its first quarter 2018 results on Friday 27 April 2018.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2017 were EUR 10 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

For further information, please contact:

Seppo Parvi,

CFO,

Tel. +358-2046-21205



Ulla Paajanen-Sainio,

SVP, Investor Relations,

Tel. +358-40-763-8767

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-s-first-quarter-2018-operational-ebit-higher-than-expected-at-eur-369-million,c2495067