Stora Enso's First Quarter 2018 Operational EBIT Higher Than Expected at EUR 369 Million

Stora Enso's operational EBIT for the first quarter of 2018 was approximately EUR 369 million. This is well above the earlier guidance for the Q1 2018 operational EBIT. Sales for the first quarter of 2018, amounting to approximately EUR 2 579 million, were similar to the fourth quarter 2017 sales of EUR 2511 million. The result was better than expected, mainly due to:
- The good pricing environment in Paper and Containerboard (Packaging Solutions)
- Higher volumes at Consumer Board division's European mills
- Continued strong operational performance
On 9 February 2018, Stora Enso guided that its first quarter 2018 sales were estimated to be similar to or slightly higher than the amount of EUR 2511 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. Moreover, based on the same guidance, operational EBIT was expected to be somewhat higher than the EUR 280 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017.
The second quarter 2018 sales are estimated to be similar to or slightly higher than the amount of approximately EUR 2579 million recorded in the first quarter of 2018 and operational EBIT is expected to be in line with or somewhat lower than the approximately EUR 369 million recorded in the first quarter of 2018. The impact of annual maintenance shutdowns is expected to be approximately EUR 40 million higher than in the first quarter of 2018, and it is included in the above guidance.
Annual maintenance
Q1/2018
Q2/2018
Consumer Board
-
Beihai Mill
Packaging Solutions
-
Heinola and Varkaus mills
Biomaterials
-
Enocell Mill
Paper
-
Oulu Mill
The approximate sales and operational EBIT of the segments in the first quarter of 2018 were as follows:
EUR million
Sales
Operational EBIT
Consumer Board
646
91
Packaging Solutions
333
61
Biomaterials
394
102
Wood Products
392
29
Paper
772
69
Other and eliminations
42
17
Total
2 579
369
Stora Enso will announce its first quarter 2018 results on Friday 27 April 2018.
Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2017 were EUR 10 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com
