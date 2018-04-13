sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,29 Euro		-0,12
-0,49 %
WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 Ticker-Symbol: ELX 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,335
24,42
09:25
24,35
24,41
09:25
13.04.2018 | 08:28
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation to Electrolux Q1 Presentation

Electrolux results for the first quarter of 2018 will be published on April 27, 2018, at approximately 08.00 CET.

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, April 13, 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET and continuing until 10.00 CET. The conference will be chaired by Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of Electrolux. Mr. Samuelson will be accompanied by Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, CFO.

Slides used in the presentation will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir. The first quarter report will also be available at the same address. You can follow the presentation at www.electroluxgroup.com/q1-2018.

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46-8-505-564-74

Participants in UK/Europe should call +44-203-364-5374

Participants in US should call +1-855-753-2230

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46-70-590-80-72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46-8-657-65-07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/invitation-to-electrolux-q1-presentation,c2494808

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/2494808/821268.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire