

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) said Friday that it appointed David Schwimmer as Chief Executive Officer. He will join the Group on 1 August 2018 and will be a member of the Board of Directors, LSEG plc.



David Warren, Interim CEO and Group Chief Financial officer, will continue as Group Chief Financial officer and a member of the Board.



David Schwimmer, 49, joins LSEG after a twenty year career at Goldman Sachs. Most recently, David was Global Head of Market Structure and Global Head of Metals and Mining in Investment Banking. He began his career at Goldman Sachs in the Financial Institutions Group, focusing on Market Structure, Brokerage and Trading. He also served as Chief of Staff to then President and COO, Lloyd Blankfein, and spent three years in Moscow as Co-Head of Goldman Sachs' business for Russia/CIS.



