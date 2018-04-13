Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Shareholder Conference Call 13-Apr-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 April 2018 Tern Plc (the "Company") Shareholder Conference Call Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce that it will host a shareholder conference call with accompanying presentation slides at 10:30 AM GMT on Thursday 26 April 2018. The call will be hosted by the Company's CEO, Al Sisto, who will discuss the recent developments related to Tern and its portfolio companies as well as answering pre-submitted shareholder questions. The call will also provide a general update on the outcome of the AGM. To submit a question, please email tern@redleafpr.com no later than 24 hours before the scheduled call time. Unfortunately, the Company will be unable to accept questions submitted after 10:30 AM GMT on 25 April 2018. Al Sisto will aim to answer as many pre-submitted questions as possible during the call. Instructions To participate in this conference call, please enter your local dial-in number [1] and type 67 04 49 43 followed by the hash key on any telephone device. Please note that all lines will be muted with the exception of the Tern host. A presentation will be live to accompany the call once it has commenced, and be available to view on desktop, smart phones and tablets during the event, but will require a Cisco WebEx [2] application to be installed on certain devices. To view the presentation on a desktop computer, please click here [3], follow the on-screen instructions and enter the event password 301 226 742. If you wish to view the presentation on a smartphone or tablet, please first download the WebEx application and follow the instructions on the screen, entering the password 707 349 561 for access. It is advisable to check compatibility and log in 10 minutes ahead of the call to ensure a smooth experience. A recording of the call will be available on the Company's website as soon as practicable. If you have any problems accessing the call or presentation, please contact Redleaf Communications on +44 (0) 20 3757 6880. *ENDS* Enquiries Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/ Fiona Norman Tern@redleafpr.com ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 5401 End of Announcement EQS News Service 674197 13-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=613eca41519d9d6f5215db81483fc182&application_id=674197&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4672f19e6c5415cb987f4d1e1b707fbc&application_id=674197&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a83b1df108be3aa0394f1b8ddbaf13b2&application_id=674197&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

